Convicted rapist facing 2 life sentences, plus 163 years, in prison without parole

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars after what authorities call a brutal weekend rape in Stoddard County that included a police chase and gunfire.

The man accused in a brutal rape in Advance made his first court appearance on Thursday in Stoddard County.

A convicted sex offender was found guilty in the 2012 kidnapping and rape near Advance.

A southeast Missouri man convicted of kidnapping and rape was sentenced to two life sentences, plus 163 years, in prison for charges of rape and sodomy.

Steve Rendleman went before a judge at the Stoddard County Justice Center in Bloomfield at 1:30 p.m. He was previously found guilty of kidnapping a woman from a bar in Advance and raping her in a cemetery in March of 2012.

He was found guilty of kidnapping, forcible sodomy and forcible rape by a Franklin County jury. Prior to the trial, Rendleman pleaded guilty to the assault of a law enforcement officer and armed criminal action.



Because he has two prior convictions for rape, once in 1984 and again in 1990, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Rendleman says he will file for appeal saying he was "not properly represented by council."The victim addressed Rendleman saying, "I pray that you seek God in your time of need."Family members of the victim say they are relieved with the sentencing.Friends of Rendleman say he did not get a fair trial.