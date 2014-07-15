Driver hits tree, charged with DUI in McCracken County

A Paducah man was injured and charged with driving under the influence after a crash in McCracken County early Tuesday morning.Hendrix L. Thompson, 20, was driving on Ogden Landing Road around 1 a.m. when he ran off the road and hit a tree, according to the sheriff's department.An investigation revealed that Thompson was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.He was taken to Baptist Health of Paducah with non-life-threatening injuries and was cited to court.