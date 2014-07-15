Study: Some things not worth sacrificing for home down payment - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Study: Some things not worth sacrificing for home down payment

(KFVS) - When it comes to stowing away the large expense of a home down payment, some things just cannot be sacrificed, according to a study from Trulia.

Forbes.com outlines the results which show that 61-percent said they couldn't give up their car, which is perhaps not so surprising.

However, 19-percent said they would not give up cable TV and 13-percent wouldn't sacrifice a vacation.

The study also reports that seven-percent can't live without their morning coffee.

So how do people plan to pay for their home's down payment?

Of those studied, 63-percent say they'll use savings and 38-percent hope to pay with a higher income.

Meanwhile, 22-percent plan to use government aid, 11-percent will use investments and also 11-percent will use money from friends and family.

A total of 8-percent plan to use their 401(k).

Forbes points out that there are some simple ways to cut back and save big bucks every year.

For example, if a person can give up their daily Starbucks coffee and brew coffee at home, that can mean a savings of $730 a year.

Cutting the cable bill can add up to around $1,200 or more annually and getting rid of a gym membership can equal an annual savings of nearly $500.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

 


  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:32:37 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly