Quilts of Valor honor veterans

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Five veterans stand with their new quilts. Five veterans stand with their new quilts.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Kevin Huffman, a representative for Quilts of Valor, along with the River Heritage Quilters Guild honored five veterans for their service on Monday.

Each of the veterans were given a quilt Huffman had made.

He said the goal was to give the veterans a tangible form of his appreciation.

"A quilt is known as something comforting. We've had them since we were babies. Growing up it's something that we cover around us. So what we like to think is that we cover these veterans with our heartfelt appreciation and love," Huffman said.

Huffman ran a block drive to get quilt blocks for the quilts.

He said he he received more than 5,000 blocks, which would be enough to provide 189 quilts to deserving veterans.

Huffman said he was overjoyed by the amount of support he received from quilters across the nation.

Each of the veterans were nominated by friends and family in different guilds.

The veterans honored Monday evening include: 
  • Kenneth Rushton, from Poplar Bluff, Mo
  • Lawrence Tucker, from Jackson, Mo
  • Johnny Gast, Jackson, Mo
  • Robert Wills, St. Louis, Mo
  • Terry Simms, Cape Girardeau, Mo
Huffman will present quilts to many more veterans in the coming months.

