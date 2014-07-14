Fremont, Mo. rebuilding after devastating flood

Weeks after a devastating flood ripped through their town of Fremont, Missouri, folks are still cleaning up.

Crews have been working on Ruth Rodebush's home for two days tearing out the floorboards damaged by flood waters.

It's all part of a relief effort organized by the Southern Baptist Convention of Missouri.

"We do this at no cost, we don't even accept donations," Matt Tanner said. "We do this as a ministry."

Tanner is an associational missionary for the Cane Creek Stoddard Baptist and is part of the Southern Baptist disaster relief crew.



During the worst stage of the flood, water sat in Rodebush's home three inches high.

For her, the help came when she needed it most.

"I'm dealing with cancer. I have to go to chemo every three weeks," Rodebush said. "It's just a big expense and we couldn't have done it without them. We were actually thinking of walking away."

Even though the flood damaged almost every structure in Fremont, the town did not qualify for any federal-aid. Meaning the clean up work fell on hundreds of volunteers.



"I'm very grateful for them," said Fremont resident Melina Morgan.



Plies of water-logged personal belongings and debris sit in Morgan's front yard. The mess serves as reminders of what was.

"It's very hard seeing everything you worked for all your life sitting in a pile waiting to be taken off to the trash dump," said Morgan.



Now folks are just trying to hang onto what's left.

"It's going to be a long process, but I think we will stand stronger than before," said Morgan



The Van Buren Rotary Club has set up a relief fund for the Fremont area. Rotary president Tom Sensabaugh said 100 percent of the money will go toward building materials needed in Fremont before folks can rebuild.



If you would like to make a contribution Sensabaugh said you can send it to:



Van Buren Rotary Foundation

P.O. Box 620

Van Buren, Mo. 63965



Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.