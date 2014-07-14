Man found guilty in attempted murder of police chief - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man found guilty in attempted murder of police chief

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Guary Wallace (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) Guary Wallace (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
JACKSON, TN (KFVS) -

A Memphis, Tennessee man has been found guilty in an attempted murder of a police chief.

Guary Wallace, 58, of Memphis, Tenn. was convicted of attempted murder in the first degree, especially aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

He will be at the Crockett County Jail until his sentencing on August 18.

At the request of the 28th District Attorney General Garry Brown, agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began investigating an incident at a Dollar General store in Friendship, Tenn. on May 18.

Earlier that day, investigators say Barbee entered the store, armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the safe. When he wasn't able to access the safe, they say Barbee ordered the clerk and a second person, off-duty Friendship Police Chief Bill Garrett, to the back of the store.

There, investigators say Barbee found the police chief's wife, robbed them both, and shot the police chief in the torso.

Barbee later ran from the store and investigators say he escaped with two other men, Guary Wallace and Javarius Durrell Mann.

In July 2013, a jury convicted Barbee on seven counts, including attempted murder. In August, a judge sentenced him to a total of 186 years.

A Crockett County jury recently found Wallace criminally responsible for Barbee's actions. He faces the possibility of 120 years in prison.

The third person involved, Mann, has not been charged in connection with the case. He is currently wanted on an absconded warrant by the state probation and parole office.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

