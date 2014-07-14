Driver sent to hospital after crash on McKendree Church Road

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on July 14 at about 4:35 p.m.



According to deputies, they responded to the crash on McKendree Church Road.



They say William Droge, 29, of Paducah, Ky. was going southbound on McKendree Church Road in a 2002 Chrysler Sebring. Droge told them his car suddenly lost its steering, causing him to lose control.



Deputies say the car left the left-side of the road and hit a metal culvert and a mailbox.



He was taken to a Paducah hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



According to the sheriff's department, that part of McKendree Church Road was restricted to one lane for about 40 minutes.



