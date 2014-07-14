Quilts presented to veterans - Fremont residents ask for help after flooding - Employee speaks out after jail closes

Some ordinary citizens turned into heroes after saving the life of a man in an East Prairie, Mo. diner.

Six people lost their jobs when it was announced the New Madrid County Jail was closing. Now a former employee is speaking out.

"Kevin the Quilter" presented Quilts of Valor to five different veterans living throughout southeast Missouri and St. Louis. Nichole Cartmell was there and will have more on this on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



There is a new trend to use a password as a positive reminder to achieve your goals. Nichole Cartmell talked to a classroom instructor at the Family Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau who said this “password therapy” is a form of positive reinforcement.

The New Madrid County Commission recently voted to shut down the New Madrid County Jail. Six people lost their jobs. Todd Tumminia talked to a woman who said she was the cook at the jail. She said when she got the call about losing her job, she was on medical leave.



Some people in a small Missouri town are struggling to put their lives back together after a flood destroyed more than a dozen homes and damaged many others. Nick Chabarria spent the day in Fremont, Mo. and will show us why people are asking for help, coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



On Sunday night we told you about the death of long-time southern Illinois congressman Ken Gray . Giacomo Luca talked to members of his family today. Hear from them tonight on Heartland News.

Some locals at an East Prairie, Missouri restaurant performed CPR on a man, which ultimately saved his life. Kadee Brosseau talked to Eddy Stockman and his heroes today. You can click here for the story.

This fall, hundreds of hunters will take to the Shawnee National Forest for the opening of deer season. Allison Twaits talked to a group of hunters who say they’re confused about a road block that has prevented them from getting to their favorite hunting spot for the past year.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation allowing specially trained teachers to carry concealed guns in public schools. He said the legislation would have jeopardized student safety. Supporters say it would have helped protect students from armed intruders.

In amazing news, a toddler’s funeral in the Philippines took an unexpected turn. Just before the lid of the coffin was added, the little girl began to move.

In national news, Citigroup agreed to pay $7 billion to settle a federal investigation into its handling of risky subprime mortgages, admitting a pattern of deception that Attorney General Eric Holder said “shattered lives” and contributed to the worst financial crisis in decades.

