Quilts presented to veterans - Fremont residents ask for help after flooding - Employee speaks out after jail closes

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Five veterans were presented with Quilts of Valors on Monday night. Five veterans were presented with Quilts of Valors on Monday night.
Six people lost their jobs when it was announced the New Madrid County Jail was closing. Now a former employee is speaking out. Six people lost their jobs when it was announced the New Madrid County Jail was closing. Now a former employee is speaking out.
Some ordinary citizens turned into heroes after saving the life of a man in an East Prairie, Mo. diner. Some ordinary citizens turned into heroes after saving the life of a man in an East Prairie, Mo. diner.

Good evening,

"Kevin the Quilter" presented Quilts of Valor to five different veterans living throughout southeast Missouri and St. Louis. Nichole Cartmell was there and will have more on this on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

There is a new trend to use a password as a positive reminder to achieve your goals. Nichole Cartmell talked to a classroom instructor at the Family Counseling Center in Cape Girardeau who said this “password therapy” is a form of positive reinforcement.

The New Madrid County Commission recently voted to shut down the New Madrid County Jail. Six people lost their jobs. Todd Tumminia talked to a woman who said she was the cook at the jail. She said when she got the call about losing her job, she was on medical leave.

Some people in a small Missouri town are struggling to put their lives back together after a flood destroyed more than a dozen homes and damaged many others. Nick Chabarria spent the day in Fremont, Mo. and will show us why people are asking for help, coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

On Sunday night we told you about the death of long-time southern Illinois congressman Ken Gray. Giacomo Luca talked to members of his family today. Hear from them tonight on Heartland News.

Some locals at an East Prairie, Missouri restaurant performed CPR on a man, which ultimately saved his life. Kadee Brosseau talked to Eddy Stockman and his heroes today. You can click here for the story.

This fall, hundreds of hunters will take to the Shawnee National Forest for the opening of deer season. Allison Twaits talked to a group of hunters who say they’re confused about a road block that has prevented them from getting to their favorite hunting spot for the past year.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation allowing specially trained teachers to carry concealed guns in public schools. He said the legislation would have jeopardized student safety. Supporters say it would have helped protect students from armed intruders.

In amazing news, a toddler’s funeral in the Philippines took an unexpected turn. Just before the lid of the coffin was added, the little girl began to move.

In national news, Citigroup agreed to pay $7 billion to settle a federal investigation into its handling of risky subprime mortgages, admitting a pattern of deception that Attorney General Eric Holder said “shattered lives” and contributed to the worst financial crisis in decades.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

