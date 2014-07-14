Heroes save man’s life with CPR at East Prairie diner

It’s been three months since that day. Stockman doesn’t remember having the heart attack, but he’s thankful for those who helped him through.

Some heroes at an East Prairie, Missouri restaurant performed CPR on a man, which ultimately saved his life.

Eddy Stockman is a regular at The Depot Bar-B-Q. However, he is more than a customer, though; he’s a friend. That’s why people involved in the incident say they didn't think twice about doing what they did.

Destiny Thomas was working her shift at the Depot Bar-B-Q when it happened early one April morning.

“He grabbed his cup of coffee, when he sat down, it was just like, he fell,” Thomas said.

She called 9-1-1 as two others, a fellow employee at the time and another customer, jumped into action.

“He started doing chest compressions, Frankie Higgerson is his name, and then Stephanie Gentles got down and was doing mouth to mouth,” Thomas said.

It’s been three months since that day. Stockman doesn’t remember having the heart attack, but he’s thankful for those who helped him through.

“I mean, I really appreciate them. They saved my life,” Stockman said.

Kathy Rapert was working in the Emergency Room the morning Stockman was brought in. She said without immediate CPR, Stockman could have died.

“He would have definitely been brain dead,” Rapert said.

She said this incident shows how important it is to know CPR.

“You never know whose life you could save, it could be a family member, and it could be a stranger. But, it’s worth it,” Rapert said.

That’s why the owners of The Depot Bar-B-Q paid for staff members to get trained in CPR.

“You never know when it could happen to you. I could be your mom, your daughter, anybody,” Norma Tipler, another employee, said.

Stockman said he’s ultimately thankful to the one who he says led him to the Depot that morning.

“See, I could have gone home and if I had, I probably would not be here today. But, God directed my steps, he had everyone in place,” Stockman said.

He directed him to a place where people seem to truly love their neighbor, and their customers.

“People actually care enough to try all that they can, you know, give it their all, even knowing that it may not work,” Thomas said.

“Everybody just pulls together. That’s how we are, I mean, you can’t ask for a better community than East Prairie,” Tipler said.

Stockman said every morning he’s back here at The Depot to enjoy his morning cup of coffee. Of course, workers there say they’re glad to see his smiling face back.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.