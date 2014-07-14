Heroes save man’s life with CPR at East Prairie diner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heroes save man’s life with CPR at East Prairie diner

It’s been three months since that day. Stockman doesn’t remember having the heart attack, but he’s thankful for those who helped him through. It’s been three months since that day. Stockman doesn’t remember having the heart attack, but he’s thankful for those who helped him through.
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

Some heroes at an East Prairie, Missouri restaurant performed CPR on a man, which ultimately saved his life.

Eddy Stockman is a regular at The Depot Bar-B-Q. However, he is more than a customer, though; he’s a friend. That’s why people involved in the incident say they didn't think twice about doing what they did.

Destiny Thomas was working her shift at the Depot Bar-B-Q when it happened early one April morning.

“He grabbed his cup of coffee, when he sat down, it was just like, he fell,” Thomas said.

She called 9-1-1 as two others, a fellow employee at the time and another customer, jumped into action.

“He started doing chest compressions, Frankie Higgerson is his name, and then Stephanie Gentles got down and was doing mouth to mouth,” Thomas said.

It’s been three months since that day. Stockman doesn’t remember having the heart attack, but he’s thankful for those who helped him through.

“I mean, I really appreciate them. They saved my life,” Stockman said.

Kathy Rapert was working in the Emergency Room the morning Stockman was brought in. She said without immediate CPR, Stockman could have died.

“He would have definitely been brain dead,” Rapert said.

She said this incident shows how important it is to know CPR.

“You never know whose life you could save, it could be a family member, and it could be a stranger. But, it’s worth it,” Rapert said.

That’s why the owners of The Depot Bar-B-Q paid for staff members to get trained in CPR.

“You never know when it could happen to you. I could be your mom, your daughter, anybody,” Norma Tipler, another employee, said.

Stockman said he’s ultimately thankful to the one who he says led him to the Depot that morning.

“See, I could have gone home and if I had, I probably would not be here today. But, God directed my steps, he had everyone in place,” Stockman said.

He directed him to a place where people seem to truly love their neighbor, and their customers.

“People actually care enough to try all that they can, you know, give it their all, even knowing that it may not work,” Thomas said.

“Everybody just pulls together. That’s how we are, I mean, you can’t ask for a better community than East Prairie,” Tipler said.

Stockman said every morning he’s back here at The Depot to enjoy his morning cup of coffee. Of course, workers there say they’re glad to see his smiling face back.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Teens dreamed of future together before their grisly deaths

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:01:20 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly