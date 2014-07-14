Who is Flat Grant?

Hi! I'm Flat Grant. I'm flat and made of cardboard or paper.
I look a lot like KFVS Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade.
I really like to travel. Click this link to print me out. Then, take me with you wherever you go! Take a picture and upload it to kfvs12.com/cnews or email the picture to cnews@kfvs12.com. Include your name, where the picture was taken and a contact number.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.