Alabama man arrested in Scott Co. for alleged assault on officer, resisting arrest

An Alabama man has been arrested in Scott County, Missouri for alleged assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.



Channon L. Lowery, 29, of Millbrook, Alabama, was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.



According to Sheriff Rick Walter, around 3:08 a.m. on Monday, July 14, a deputy responded to help the Miner Police Department with a disturbance in the parking lot of a business.



The deputy found Lowery standing in front of a business. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes and the sheriff said he was causing a disturbance by yelling and cursing.



According to Sheriff Walter, the deputy asked Lowery to step in front of his patrol car so that he could speak with him. He said Lowery continued to yell and curse, and instead moved toward the deputy.



At one point the sheriff said Lowery was within arms reach. He said the deputy then put his arm out and Lowery allegedly tried to hit the deputy with his fist.



He said Lowery then ran away.



Sheriff Walter said the deputy used a stun gun and subdued Lowery. He was arrested and taken to the Scott County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500 cash only.



