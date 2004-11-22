Tested Toys Donated to Revival Center

By: Amy Jacquin

JACKSON, MISSOURI -- You know which toys to put on your wish list, thanks to our Toy Tester series. Now those toys are going to kids who don't have a home this holiday season.

Toys-R-Us donated about a thousand dollars in toys for us to test. Since all that's behind us, we gave them to a homeless shelter.

Bags of toys now crowd around the Christmas Tree at the Revival Center in Jackson. It's a place offering shelter, food and clothing to those in need. It's a former nursing home, to the clients get private rooms.

"We pray, and whatever the Lord provides, He provides," says Joyce Hungate, manager of the center. "Like He used you to provide these wonderful toys. There are going to be a lot of happy kids this year!"

Joyce knows without a doubt there will be children staying here this Christmas. She says about a thousand people passed through these doors last year alone. People who lost jobs, or who have marital problems, health problems or even addictions. But she does not allow alcohol or drugs on the property.

"Usually when people are down, they're going to look up," she says. "They need help."

Joyce is a minister who offers regular services in an on-site chapel. She makes all her clients share in the chores and she provides job training. "We've never failed to get anybody a job, yet!" she says, giving thanks to God.

As we think ahead to the holidays, others think only of finding a place to stay warm and dry. "It's cold," Joyce shakes her head. "The utility bills are high. They just can't keep up. We've been getting a lot of calls lately."

And the Revival Center will welcome them with open doors as it has for nine years.

The Revival Center also hands-out about 300 boxes of food every month, in addition to clothing items. It really needs men's clothing and winter coats and gloves right now. And can use some bunk beds, since more families are starting to stay.

You may contact Joyce at 573-204-8004, or mail donations to 914 Old Cape Road, Jackson MO 63755. Also, the center is open every day of the week if you wan to drop-off items directly.