Historic log cabin in limbo as group pushes to save it - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Historic log cabin in limbo as group pushes to save it

The Franz Schmidt Cabin on Fountain Street was uncovered during rehab work in 2013 when the women who owned the rental property uncovered the logs. The Franz Schmidt Cabin on Fountain Street was uncovered during rehab work in 2013 when the women who owned the rental property uncovered the logs.
A group of local history lovers has been trying to restore it in spite of a demolition order. A group of local history lovers has been trying to restore it in spite of a demolition order.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The days of a Civil War era log cabin in Cape Girardeau May be numbered unless local preservationists can prove they have a plan to save it.

Hidden for years and discovered by chance, the Franz Schmidt Cabin on Fountain Street was uncovered during rehab work in 2013 when the women who owned the rental property uncovered the logs.

Since then, a group of local history lovers has been trying to restore it in spite of a demolition order. However, it needs a lot of work and funds to accomplish the task. The floor and walls need to be stabilized and termites are a problem. 

it was recently placed on the state's historic preservation list of most endangered places. 

Now there's a push to get it on the National Historic Register. Two groups, Saving a Missouri Log Cabin and the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, are working together to raise more than $4500 to save it and meet a list of criteria put in place by the city with just days left to do so.

They have a little more than two weeks until August 8. They are asking for supporters and donations for funds. 

However, some in the neighborhood call the property an eyesore, but historians feel it could be so much more, a proud symbol of the neighborhood.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger says the group and Kellerman foundation presented enough evidence to prove a plan was coming together. Staff decided to grant a little extra time before going ahead  with the demolition.

Rediger says city leaders see the significance of the home, but they see the needs of the neighborhood as well and that is an element they must consider. 

They will make the decision on August 8. 

For more information:

Save a Cape Girardeau, MO Log Cain Facebook page

Save Franz Schmidt's cabin Gofundme site

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Also on KFVS12.comMore>>

  • 3 locations on list of endangered historic places

    3 locations on list of endangered historic places

    Monday, June 2 2014 8:37 AM EDT2014-06-02 12:37:03 GMT
    Monday, June 2 2014 12:11 PM EDT2014-06-02 16:11:17 GMT
    Endangered historic buildings in the Heartland may have a second chance at life thanks to their new distinction on the list just out from the state of Missouri.
    Endangered historic buildings in the Heartland may have a second chance at life thanks to their new distinction on the list just out from the state of Missouri.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly