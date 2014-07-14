Historic log cabin in limbo as group pushes to save it

A group of local history lovers has been trying to restore it in spite of a demolition order.

The days of a Civil War era log cabin in Cape Girardeau May be numbered unless local preservationists can prove they have a plan to save it.Hidden for years and discovered by chance, the Franz Schmidt Cabin on Fountain Street was uncovered during rehab work in 2013 when the women who owned the rental property uncovered the logs.

Since then, a group of local history lovers has been trying to restore it in spite of a demolition order. However, it needs a lot of work and funds to accomplish the task. The floor and walls need to be stabilized and termites are a problem.

it was recently placed on the state's historic preservation list of most endangered places.

Now there's a push to get it on the National Historic Register. Two groups, Saving a Missouri Log Cabin and the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, are working together to raise more than $4500 to save it and meet a list of criteria put in place by the city with just days left to do so.



They have a little more than two weeks until August 8. They are asking for supporters and donations for funds.

However, some in the neighborhood call the property an eyesore, but historians feel it could be so much more, a proud symbol of the neighborhood.



Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger says the group and Kellerman foundation presented enough evidence to prove a plan was coming together. Staff decided to grant a little extra time before going ahead with the demolition.



Rediger says city leaders see the significance of the home, but they see the needs of the neighborhood as well and that is an element they must consider.

They will make the decision on August 8.

