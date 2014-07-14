Carbondale police ask for help identifying woman suspected in theft

This woman is suspected of taking merchandise from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on May 23 and May 24. (Source: Carbondale PD)

The Carbondale Police Department is looking for a suspect in a retail theft from May.A black female with a dark complexion in her late 20s or early 30s is suspected of taking merchandise from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street on May 23 and May 24.The Carbondale Police Department is asking for help identifying the woman.Contact Brandon Weisenberger at 618-457-3200 ext. 441.