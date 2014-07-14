2 arrested after selling meth to undercover detectives

Two men were arrested Friday afternoon during an undercover drug purchase in McCracken County.Detectives learned that 33-year-old Josh E. Mohler and 24-year-old Anthony M. Foggin were trying to sell meth in the county and made arrangements over the phone to buy drugs from the men, according to the sheriff's department.Around 1:30 p.m. Friday the detectives met Mohler and Foggin at 2730 John Puryear Drive. The two men sold meth to the detectives and were immediately arrested.

Police say a search of Mohler and Foggon and their vehicle revealed more meth, drug paraphernalia and cash believed to be from illegal drug sales.



Mohler and Foggin were taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and are both facing charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

