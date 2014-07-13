Scott City Marine receives special welcome home

A Scott City, Missouri man who put his life on the line for you and me was welcomed home on Sunday in a special way.

Hundreds lined the streets for a man they have looked to for inspiration.



Matt Johnston was just coming back from a camping trip when he turned the corner and saw 200 plus people cheering for him.

The difference about this homecoming was what he was coming home too.

Workers renovated his house. They made it more suitable for a man with six kids and eight grandchildren.From there, the surprises continued. Johnston's son, who he hasn't seen in about a year, made an appearance."He's the reason I am who I am today," Tyler Higgason said. "He's the greatest man I know."A man this community says deserves everything he got."We can get a roof on and a roof turned into siding and that turned into the inside and then we thought let's give him a new deck and while we are at it let's build him a beautiful rock garden and let's build him a new shed and ah heck let's pay of his mortgage," Jason Wrey, one of the organizers, said. "Oh he needs a car? Every need was met."For a 52-year-old with stage 4 cancer who was still working to pay the bills even while sick, that means a lot."No other day like it expect when my babies were born," Matt Johnston said.In total, more than $60,000 was raised for this family in three days.

