Experts warn about tick, flea medication for pets

Summertime means a chance to get out with your pet but they may be at higher risk for ticks and flea bites.There are many over the counter preventative medications but not all of them are the same.Stacy Busch-Heisserer owns Busch Pet Products in Cape Girardeau and tells customers to always make sure to check that the medicine they are using is fit for their pet.She says if some medication is used incorrectly, the results could be fatal.Busch-Heisserer says any pet that spends extended amounts of time outside should be regularly treated for ticks and fleas especially in the Heartland. The hot, damp climate makes a perfect environment for insects that can spread diseases.When in doubt, she recommends checking with your pet's vet before starting any new medication.