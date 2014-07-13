Man hospitalized after motorcycle wreck near Poplar Bluff

A Poplar Bluff man is dealing with serious injuries following a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Route PP, five miles west of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

State troopers say the Honda motorcycle Robert Cooper, 57, was driving ran off the road and hit a road sign.

Cooper was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment.

He was wearing a helmet according to the Highway Patrol.

