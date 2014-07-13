Illinois family receives new home from Habitat for Humanity

A family now has a place to call home after a Habitat for Humanity dedication on Sunday in Marion, Illinois.

Family and friends joined along with Tina Ince in her home dedication ceremony at the Church of the Nazarene.

Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County President Dan Whitfield gave Tina and her two children the keys to her new home, and a bible.

Habitat broke ground for the home in October 2013.

The North Bentley Street home is complete with three bedrooms, one bathroom and one appliance room.

This is home number 18 for the organization in Williamson County.

Board members say construction is underway at a home in Herrin.

