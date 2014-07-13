Community center holds grand opening in Poplar Bluff

Hundreds came out to the opening of the new Heartland Community Center in Poplar Bluff on Sunday.

The new building is part of the Mount Calvary Powerhouse Church and will be used as a place for children to go to after school.

The purpose of this new community center is to provide a safe and nurturing environment to support social, physical, and health needs for the children in the community.

The center also will provide academic support, cultural arts, computer skills training, sports activities and meals.

The facility was packed full of people Sunday as they dedicated all those who helped with the construction and gave speeches about the opportunities children will benefit from in the future with this new center.

One girl, 9-year-old Alexia Flowers was honored in being the first person who donated money to help build the new community center.

Alexia donated $500 and the idea of the new center came to life as others donated after her.

