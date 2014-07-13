Herrera, Brewers snap 7-game skid, rout Cardinals

By GENARO C. ARMASAP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Elian Herrera got five hits while filling in for mourning shortstop Jean Segura, and the Milwaukee Brewers ended a seven-game losing streak by routing the St. Louis Cardinals 11-2 Sunday.

The Brewers tied a season high with 19 hits and took a one-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central at the All-Star break.

Herrera was called up from the minors Saturday when Segura was put on the bereavement list after the death of his 9-month-old son. Segura returned home to the Dominican Republic.

Herrera went 5 for 5 with a double and scored three runs.

Wily Peralta (10-6) tossed seven strong innings for the win. A frustrated Carlos Martinez (2-4) allowed four runs in four innings.

