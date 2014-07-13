Poplar Bluff police investigating purse snatching

Police need the public's help in identifying an alleged purse snatcher.

On Friday, July 11, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department were dispatched to the Aldi’s store in the 700 block of North Westwood Blvd. to a complaint of a stolen purse.

A white female with blond hair is said to have taken the purse from a shopping cart when the victim turned away.

Police need your help to identify the suspect.

If you know the woman, you should the Poplar Bluff Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 573-686-8649.

