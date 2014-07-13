Essex man facing weapons charges

Authorities say a southeast Missouri man is facing weapons charges out of Stoddard County.

Vincent Vandell Young, 48, of Essex, Missouri has been charged on a warrant for unlawful use of a weapon and domestic assault, according to the sheriff's office.

He was booked into the Stoddard County Jail.

His bond set at $12,500.00 cash.

