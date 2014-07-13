2 flown to St. Louis area hospital after St. Francois County crash

Two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday evening in St. Francois County, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Route N, south of Lake Avalon Road.

Troopers say a pickup truck driven by Patrick Scharr, 22, of Piedmont went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Scharr and a passenger, Gary Lotz, 28, of Bismarck, Missouri, were both flown to a St. Louis area hospital. Both had serious injuries.

Police say the pair were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

