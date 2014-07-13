Malden man airlifted to hospital after wreck

A Malden man is in serious condition following a wreck on Saturday.

It happened around 1:35 p.m. on Highway 51 at Hwy. B in Butler County, Missouri.

State police say Charles Finch, 80, of Malden, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection before his car ran off the road and hit an embankment.

Finch was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital by helicopter for treatment.

He was wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.