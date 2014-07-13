Oran man accused of using bat to damage girlfriend's car

Authorities say a southeast Missouri man is accused of using a bat to damage his girlfriend's car and shoving another woman.

Joshua A. Freeman, 29, of Oran has been charged with the first degree property damage, third degree domestic assault and third degree assault.

Sheriff Rick Walter said that on Saturday, July 12, at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at Freeman's home.

Freeman is accused of slapping his girlfriend there, and shoving another woman.

Freeman then allegedly threatened a man with a baseball bat, and then used the bat to damage his girlfriend's car.

The sheriff's office says Freeman admitted to the vehicle damage. It is estimated at $1200.

Freeman was booked into the Scott County Jail. Bond has been set by the court at $7,500.00 cash or surety.

