Folks come together to raise money for Coal Miner's Memorial Park

Folks came together in West Frankfort this weekend all hoping to raise money for the Coal Miner's Memorial Park.

Events were held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Including a craft fair, a car cruise led by SI Customs Car Club and food, raffles, and live music.

The goal was raise money for 20-foot long, 35-foot-wide stages near the park, which would be home to all kinds of events.

Preliminary estimates of the first phase of construction is said to be $30,000.

Something one local hopes would bring some big events right to his back yard.

"I grew up in southern Illinois, so I know how hard it is sometimes to find stuff to do and if these events were available," Tyler Hood of Pinckneyville said. "When I was a younger kid, I'd have a lot of fun at them so I think it just brings together, gets your community together and have a lot of fun."

The event had raised $2,000 as of early Saturday.

