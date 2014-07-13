A call to action to end prison violence in Illinois

Nearly 100 people come together at the Shawnee Correction Center this weekend, all calling for action after the latest string of violence inside Illinois prisons.

The group consisted of jailers, visitors, community members and representatives.

Many said the state should re-open the Tamms Correctional Center which closed last year as part of budget cuts during the state's massive pension crisis.

AFSCME representative Jeremy Noelle says the space at Tamms is badly needed.

"Staff assaults are up, violent staff assaults are up, bed space is at a premium," AFSCME spokesperson Jeremy Noelle said. "Seg(regation) space is being evaporated and turned over into general population so we really don't have an outlet for those inmates that just cannot cooperate."

On June 27, a guard was badly beaten inside the prison.

He was repeatedly hit in the face by an inmate suffering a broken jaw, and needing 12 stitches.

