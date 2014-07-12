Porter Jr. opens summer league play with big game

Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. led the team with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting and added 7 rebounds in his NBA Summer League debut Saturday in Las Vegas.

Porter played sparingly during his rookie season thanks to some early-season injuries and falling out of favor in the rotation. But with forward Trevor Ariza signing with the Houston Rockets as a free agent, Porter has some shoes to fill and an opportunity for more playing time. He told nbcsports.com he will miss his mentor.

“He was one of my veteran guys,” Porter said. “I was kind of hoping he would (stay). But at the same time, hey, this is a business.”

In 37 games last season, Porter averaged 2.1 points and not reaching double digits in a single game. That came after hamstring problems that kept him out for most of last year’s summer league.

With Ariza gone and Martell Webster recovering from his third back surgery since 2010, now is the time for Porter to show Washington the solution is him.

“To have (Trevor) gone – he taught me so much, especially on offense and defense,” Porter said. “Being there, showing me the right things, tricks ins and outs. Got to put them to work, put them to use.”