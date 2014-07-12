1 youth seriously injured in wreck south of Poplar Bluff

One person was injured in a wreck south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E, the car crash happened Friday around 7:22 p.m. on County Road 322, two miles south of Poplar Bluff.

Troopers say one victim was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children's Hospital with serious injuries. No age was given of the crash victim.

Also, a 5-year-old with minor injuries was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital to get checked over.

Police say the 28-year-old driver's Lincoln Town Car ran off of the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

