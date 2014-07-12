KSP searching for escaped inmate in Mayfield, assaulted 2 office - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP searching for escaped inmate in Mayfield, assaulted 2 officers

Joshua Fox (Source: KSP) Joshua Fox (Source: KSP)
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

The Kentucky State Police are investigating the escape of a Mayfield, Kentucky man who was on home imprisonment.

State Police was notified by probation and parole just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, that Joshua T. Fox had assaulted a probation and parole officer and a Mayfield police officer who had tried to take him into custody.

Fox was being taken into custody for a probation violation.

Investigators say Fox became aggressive upon learning of his arrest and assaulted both officers.

During the struggle, Fox took Mayfield police officer Logan Hampton’s taser and deployed it, hitting the officer.

Fox then left the home.

The taser was later found outside of the home.

Kentucky State Police, Mayfield police, and Graves County sheriff's office searched the area for several hours, but were unable to find Fox.

The Kentucky State Police have obtained warrants for 29-year-old Fox for the charges of escape 1st degree, two counts of assault 3rd degree, and theft by unlawful taking over $500.

Joshua Fox is described as a black male weighing 250 pounds and stands 5’10” tall.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on the location of Joshua Fox is asked to dial 911 or contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

