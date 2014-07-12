Sikeston area woman accused of biting victim's ear

A Sikeston area woman is facing domestic assault charges after an incident on Friday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Jacqueline Mays, 26, of Sikeston has been charged with second-degree domestic assault and driving while revoked.

According to the Scott County sheriff’s office, officers received a report early Friday evening of a disturbance in progress at a home on State Highway Z.

Mays was arrested after a traffic stop on Highway Y and booked into the Scott County Jail.

The sheriff’s office had responded to the disturbance scene where they say the victim had visible injuries.

The victim told officers he'd been hit on the head a number of times and bitten on his ear.

Mays' bond was set by the court at $2,500.00 cash or surety.

