New laser tattoo removal heads to the Heartland

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
ENT doctor Chris Jung removes Heather Boed's tattoo with a new Picosure laser.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - There is a more powerful way to get tattoos removed and it is now in the Heartland.

ENT Dr. Chris Jung said he just installed a PicoSure laser at his private practice at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

However, for the last 20 years Jung said he has been using a YAG laser.

He said it essentially removed the rocks of tattoo pigment to the size of pebbles that the body then carried off.

The PicoSure laser, though, he said turns those rocks into the size of sand.

Jung said that means the number of treatments a patient needs to remove their tattoo is much less.

"Some colors before like green were extremely difficult, we had patients that had 10 to 15 treatments and still had green pigment showing," Jung said. "So this will handle those as well or better than anything."

There are only two PicoSure lasers in Missouri. The other is in Jefferson City, Mo.

Heather Boed is only the second southeast Missourian to receive the treatment.

She said now that she has five kids it is about time she gets a few of her "mistakes" removed. 

"When I got the tattoo it is nothing like it was supposed to turn out, type of thing," Boed said. "And you're young, you think that it's still awesome, but then you get older, you have children and a family and you it's not so cute anymore. So it's time to get rid of it."

Boed said the new laser hurts just a little, but no more than when she first got her tattoos.

The PicoSure laser is supposed to remove the color green better than previous lasers, according to Dr. Jung.

