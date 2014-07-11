Missouri law requires meningitis vaccine for college students - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri law requires meningitis vaccine for college students

Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
A new Missouri state law requires students living on campus at public universities to be vaccinated for meningitis. A new Missouri state law requires students living on campus at public universities to be vaccinated for meningitis.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - By the fall of 2015, college students living on campus at public universities in Missouri will be required to have the meningitis vaccination.

That is according to new legislation Gov. Nixon signed on Thursday.

Most universities in Missouri already require students to at least be informed about the vaccination.

According to Director of Residence Life Bruce Skinner at Southeast Missouri State University, they strongly encourage all students to receive the vaccination, although, they do not require it.

Skinner said the disease can be very contagious especially when students live in close quarters.

"You have roommates, suitemates, you share space, you share things," Skinner said. "And meningitis, if you're going to have an issue you're probably going to have it in a community setting, residence halls, health care centers, other settings where you have large amounts of people living together."

Skinner said he has witnessed first-hand how dangerous the bacterial illness can be.

"I lost my father-in-law to meningitis about two years ago," Skinner said. "We believe he contracted it at a health care setting, not here in Cape Girardeau, but yes it's devastating to the individual and to the family. So the vaccination, while it's going to be a hurdle people have to do and another thing they have to do before they come to school, but really it's a minimal inconvenience for helping to prevent what would be a devastating thing to a student and to his or her family."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, college freshman in dorms are at a higher risk for meningitis. The CDC recommends a booster vaccination for college-bound students who received their primary dose before their 16th birthday.

The new legislation requires students to be vaccinated unless they have a signed statement for a medical or religious exemption.

The law takes effect July 1, 2015.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    Friday, April 6 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:37:01 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 5:24 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:24:31 GMT
    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder. (Source: Raycom Media, file)

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.

    •   
Powered by Frankly