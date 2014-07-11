Woman rescues father from burning home - Students at MO universities soon be required to get meningitis vaccine

Some people in Risco, Mo. say when they turn on their sinks the water is brown. They're asking if it's safe to drink. The mayor says yes.

Students at Missouri universities will soon be required to get vaccinated against meningitis.

Good evening,

Firefighters say that a woman rescued her father from their burning home. Todd Tumminia talked to the woman today who said she did what anyone would have done. Watch this amazing story, coming up on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Meningitis is a scary disease and is very contagious, which is why students at Missouri's public universities will soon be required to get vaccinated. Nichole Cartmell talked to campus officials at Southeast Missouri State University today. She'll have more on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Kentucky State Police say a bank robbery suspect is dead after the Princeton police chief shot and killed him. The same bank was robbed on Wednesday.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety and Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating after a man was beat up and dropped off at a hospital. Police say a Sikeston man was dropped off at a Cape Girardeau hospital on Friday night with serious injuries.

Some people in Risco, Mo. say when they turn on their sinks the water is brown. The main question they’re asking is, “is it safe to drink?” Kadee Brosseau had the story, you can click here for more.

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department celebrated National Parks and Recreation Month on Friday, July 11. More than 1,000 families and more than a dozen vendors showed up for the event.

The Shawnee School District is closer to getting rid of an old school building. A more than 80-year-old deed restricted any other use for the Shawnee South building. After district leaders couldn’t find any family tied to the deed, they turned to the courts for help.

Outside the Heartland, a family is devastated after a 9-year-old girl from Kansas died from a “brain-eating amoeba” after swimming over the Fourth of July weekend.

If you haven’t heard by now, LeBron James has decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Sports Illustrated. James opted out of his contract with the Miami Heat on June 24, right after the Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA finals.

In national news, a key Republican said on Friday that President Barack Obama’s multibillion-dollar emergency request for the border is too big to get through the House. A growing number of Democrats rejected the policy changes that Republicans are demanding as their price for approving any money.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS