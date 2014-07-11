Thousands celebrate National Parks and Recreation Month

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreations Department celebrated National Parks and Recreation Month on Friday, July 11.

More than 1,000 families and more than a dozen vendors showed up for the event.

Visitors enjoyed a petting zoo, arts and crafts and bouncy house. It was all for free at the Osage Centre.

“There’s a bunch of free activities for kids of all ages, and a bunch of different vendors, just a bunch of fun for kids,” said Cassie Essner with the department. “For national parks and recreation month this is how we celebrate it for our Cape Parks and Recreation Department by offering this free event for kids to come out and have fun.”

