Shawnee School District closer to getting rid of old building

The Shawnee School district is closer to getting rid of an old school building.A more than 80-year-old deed restricted any other use for the Shawnee South building.After district leaders couldn't find any family tied to the deed, they turned to the courts for help.Recently, a living relative contacted the school.Shawnee's superintendent says if that family member agrees to lift the deed restriction, that would clear the way for them to sell or donated thewould save the district a lot of money in legal fees and clear the way to sell or donate the building.