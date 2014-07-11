Sikeston woman facing murder charges in connection to man's deat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston woman facing murder charges in connection to man's death

Savannah R. Davis (Source: Sikeston DPS) Savannah R. Davis (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities say a Sikeston, Missouri woman is now facing murder charges following a 57-year-old man's death.

Savannah R. Davis, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, has been charged by prosecutors with murder second degree and armed criminal action.

The New Madrid County court gave the woman a $100,000 cash only bond. Davis remains in custody in Blytheville, Arkansas awaiting extradition back to Missouri.

Police say the victim is John Sharber, 57, of Sikeston, Missouri.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) says Sharber died in St. Louis from injuries he received during the incident on a Walmart parking lot.

According to DPS, around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, a Sikeston man was dropped off at a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

The man had injuries received from blunt force trauma. He was by himself when he was found outside the hospital. 

The man’s wife told police her husband was going to Walmart in Sikeston when he left the home. That was on the evening of July 10. 

Sikeston DPS began searching for the man’s vehicle. It was found on the Walmart parking lot in Sikeston on Friday morning.

Police say someone assaulted Sharber on the Walmart parking lot on July 10 around 9:15 p.m. 

Police were able to use Walmart’s surveillance video to help identify the suspect.

DPS carried out their search for the suspect and the suspect's vehicle. 

Around 11:15 p.m. on Friday night, Sikeston DPS was able to find the suspect with the help of the Blytheville, Arkansas Police Department.

The suspect was found in a residential neighborhood in Blytheville and taken into custody.

DPS Director Drew Juden said the assistance between area agencies and law enforcement professionals is what helped lead to a quick resolution to the case.

They include the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, New Madrid County Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Lawson, New Madrid County Coroner George Delisle and the Blytheville, Arkansas Police Department.

 

