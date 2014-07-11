Graves Co. pre-schoolers' parents must attend upcoming meeting for student to ride school bus

Parents of Graves County, Kentucky pre-school students who will ride the bus to and from school are required to attend one of four upcoming meetings.

The meetings explain the school district's safety plan for pick-up and drop-off of children.

To ensure the safety of all children, the district requires a bus card that indicates to the bus driver that the card holder is the parent or caregiver of the child. In order to receive the card, the parent must attend one of the meetings prior to the start of school.

Pre-school coordinator Judy Self and transportation director Jason Riley will present needed information at the meetings.

Those meetings will be held:

9 a.m. Monday, July 21, at Central Elementary School

6 p.m. Monday, July 21, at Wingo Elementary School

9 a.m. Thursday, July 24, at Symsonia Elementary School

6 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at Central Elementary School

