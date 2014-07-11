Pink Up - July Newsletter

It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.

Christy Millweard explains inflammatory breast cancer. Instead of just seeing lumps in the breast tissue, women are seeing what almost looks like a rash on the skin. Most women are not familiar with the symptom and Dr. Aranha wants to let people know about it.

Watch the story on The Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Six today.

Tell your friends to sign up to receive this monthly newsletter to remind them to do their self-breast exam.