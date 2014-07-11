TN man facing drug charges after Scott County traffic stop

Authorities say a Tennessee man was taken into custody on drug charges following a traffic stop in Scott County, Missouri.

John D. Foster, 19, of Union City, Tennessee was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Scott County sheriff's office, Foster's vehicle was stopped on Scott County Highway 472, east of US Highway 61.

After a K9 search, Sikeston DPS said a dog gave a positive indication for the presence of drug odor.

Officers say after a vehicle several illegal drug and paraphernalia items were found.

Foster was booked into the Scott County Jail.

