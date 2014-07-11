IL crash sends 21-year-old to hospital

An Illinois woman was injured in a mid-morning crash on Friday.

According to state police, it happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Route 146, about three miles west of Route 37.

Police say it involved four vehicles.

The driver of an Oldsmobile crossed into the eastbound lane and hit a John Deere planter being towed by a Jeep Wrangler.

The Wrangler caught fire and burnt. A tire came off the John Deere and hit a Pontiac Vibe.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Deanna D. Morris, 21, of Buncombe, Illinois, was airlifted to an Evansville hospital.

The other drivers weren't hurt, according to state police.

