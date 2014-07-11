Deadly shooting at bank - Troopers search for escaped inmates - Cape Girardeau home invasion

Deadly shooting at bank - Troopers search for escaped inmates - - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in W. KY (Source: Jess Raatz/14News) Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting in W. KY (Source: Jess Raatz/14News)
4 inmates escaped - 2 remain at large (Source: KSP) 4 inmates escaped - 2 remain at large (Source: KSP)
Police continue to investigate a home invasion in Cape Girardeau (Source: Greg Webb, KFVS) Police continue to investigate a home invasion in Cape Girardeau (Source: Greg Webb, KFVS)

A shooting happened this morning at a bank in western Kentucky. State Police say a bank robbery suspect is dead after the Princeton police chief shot and killed him. Allison Twaits is there and has the latest details tonight at 5.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are still searching for two escaped inmates.

A fictional bar that was featured in the filming of the movie "Gone Girl" in downtown Cape Girardeau will come to life soon.

Cape Girardeau Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion.

Researchers are saying a non-invasive health test could help predict if women will deliver premature babies. Learn more at 5:24.

A viewer in Risco is concerned about her brown drinking water. Kadee Brosseau looks for answers tonight at 6.

Two Mississippi River bridges closed for several days due to flooding are open again after waters recede north of St. Louis.

Unseasonably cool temperatures will arrive next week - but Laura Wibbenmeyer says this weekend will be sultry and just plain HOT!

I guess you can go home again. Lebron is headed back to Cleveland. Todd Richards has the details in sports.

Trending on Facebook: An elephant crying real tears is making people smile! 

ICYMI: Heartland Cook's: Claire’s Simple Summer Salsa is a great way to spice up your tomatoes!

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    

    
    
    

    

    

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    

    
    

    

    

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    

    
    

    

    

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    

    
    

     

     

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    

    
    
    

    

    

  • Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    

    
    
    

    

    

