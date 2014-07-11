SIU PD asking for donations to start K9 unit

The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Police Department is asking for donations to start a K9 police dog unit.

According to the police the K9 would be trained in explosives detection and tracking.

The initial cost for training, a handler and a vehicle would be $50,000.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.dps.siu.edu/form.html?

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.