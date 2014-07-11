ISP: 3 injured in wreck after driver disobeys stop sign - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP: 3 injured in wreck after driver disobeys stop sign

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An Illinois highway had to be shut down following a wreck in Randolph County. Three people received major injuries in the two vehicle crash.

The wreck happened Friday around 10:30 a.m. on Illinois 154 at County Line Road. That's according to Trooper Joey Watson with the Illinois State Police.

ISP says 22-year-old Caitlin A. Hess of Pinckneyville was taken to an area hospital with major injuries. A 45-year-old male from Steeleville, Illinois was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries. And, a 35-year-old from Steeleville was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries.

Troopers say Hess' vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a vehicle. She was charged with disobeying a stop sign.

Illinois highway 154 was shut down for about 30 minutes so helicopters could land to take people involved in the wreck to the hospital.

Assisting along with state police were the Perry County sheriff's office, the Sparta Fire Department, the Coulterville Fire Department and the Cutler Fire Department.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

