Lawmaker urges opening of Carter County post office

A Missouri lawmaker has sent a letter to United States Postal Service (USPS) officials asking for the Fremont, Missouri Post Office to be reopened.

Congressman Jason Smith (R-MO) sent the letter on Friday. The post office closed since flood waters damaged the town at the end June 2014.

Smith said in a letter to USPS officials:

“In an effort to help the residents of Fremont recover from these tragic circumstances, I ask that the USPS facility be reopened as soon as possible and all services that were in place prior to the flood be resumed. Post offices in communities like Fremont are pillars of the community. When towns are shaken by disaster daily life is disrupted. Opening of the USPS facility will serve as a sign of hope for Fremont residents.

Smith also requested that the Postal Service provide a timeline for reopening the facility.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.