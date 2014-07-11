Bright Flight Scholarship to be fully funded for top-scoring students in MO

Missouri’s Bright Flight Scholarship will be fully funded for the state’s top-scoring students this year. That is according to the Missouri Department for Higher Education.

This is the first time the scholarship will be fully funded since the 2009-2010 academic year.

Students will see a $500 increase in the scholarship amount for the 2014-2015 academic year.

Students could receive up to $3,000 to attend a an eligible Missouri college or university.

Last year’s scholarship award was $2,500. It is based on funding approved by lawmakers.

Around 6,100 students are expected to receive the scholarship.

For more information about the Bright Flight Scholarship, visit this website.

