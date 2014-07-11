Corps releases list of recreation recommendations along the Miss - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Corps releases list of recreation recommendations along the Mississippi River

(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
MEMPHIS, TN (KFVS) -

The Memphis District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released a report addressing recreation recommendations along the lower Mississippi River.

The report shows the need for more facilities and access along the river.

According to the Corps, businesses along the river can benefit from recreation hunting, fishing and bicycling.

Riverboats are also making a comeback on the river, according to the Corps.

Small towns miss riverboat visits whenever the river is too low or too high, due to not having adequate docking facilities.

According to the Corps, small towns do not have public spaces along the river for picnics or sightseeing. Moreover, that lodging and dining are lacking in rural areas along the Mississippi River.

The report says that parks along the river can tell the story of the river, its habitat, navigation value and flood risk management.

The lower Mississippi River passes seven states and a number of cities.

The report shows there are many opportunities for tourism and outdoor fun, but there is no single entity marketing the river for tourism.

A future report will detail a list a recommendations for projects and programs along the river.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

