Food program provides for Illinois children, adults in care

The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) has announced the availability of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

The program is designed to primarily assist childcare centers, Head Start programs, before- and after-school programs, emergency shelters, and day care home providers with funds to provide nutritious meals to children.

It's a federally funded program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is administered by ISBE.

“ISBE is very proud to help administer this federal program once again,” said State Superintendent of Education Christopher A Koch. “As many studies show, proper nutrition is essential for children so they can be ready to learn. A healthy start will lead them to success in school so they can be prepared for success in college and careers.”

All participating childcare centers and day care homes must provide meals to enrolled children at no additional charge.

Illinois residents that receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits, according to the USDA.

For more information and income eligibility guidelines, visit the USDA's website.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

?