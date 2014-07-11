Distracted driving blamed for crash on Old US 60

Officers say distracted driving is to blame for a crash on Old US 60 that sent an 18-year-old girl to the hospital on Friday.

It happened around 6:45 a.m. in the westbound lane.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, it was a two vehicle crash in the area of Maxon Road.

Officers say 18-year-old Brittany Snow, of Paducah, Kentucky was driving eastbound when she drifted into the westbound lane. That's where 55-year-old Karen McBride, of Metropolis, Illinois was driving.

McBride swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid snow but the two vehicles sideswiped each other.

Snow told officers that she was distracted by her phone falling in the floor, and from the glare from the sun.

Snow wasn't hurt in the wreck. McBride was taken by Mercy Regional EMS to Baptist Health Paducah for non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene of the crash by the Concord Fire Department.

